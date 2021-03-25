Loyalsock Township, Pa. – State police charged a man with public drunkenness after he was found passed out in a vehicle in Loyalsock Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Albert Miller, 32, of Williamsport, was found passed out in a vehicle at E. Third Street and Westminster Drive at 10:47 p.m. on March 23.

“Miller had vomited and urinated on himself,” wrote Trooper Anthony Mazzone in a police report. Miller reportedly refused medical attention and refused to identify himself to police.

The summary charge of public drunkenness was filed at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.