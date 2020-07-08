Daniel Baker, 41, of 713 Third Street, Williamsport faces a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of children.

Baker allegedly overdosed at his home on Third Street on February 1. When officers arrived they found Baker and a young child in his small apartment. Baker was allegedly shaking uncontrollably repeatedly saying, "Help me," to officers. The young child was sitting on a mattress in the corner, records state. Next to this mattress was a blue drawstring gym bag.

The child was removed from the apartment while medical staff worked to save Baker's life.

Officers searched the blue gym bag and allegedly found an empty zip lock baggie labeled, "Daniel," and a tin box containing various drug paraphernalia. Officers stated in court records that this paraphernalia is, "consistent with crystal methamphetamine and heroin ingestion and packaging."

This gym bag was easily accessible to the young child, records state.