Middleburg, Pa. — A man who accidentally left marijuana behind at a residence was charged after the homeowner found the stash inside a children's playhouse. 

State police at Selinsgrove say the homeowner discovered the marijuana on May 23 at their residence in Center Township, Snyder County. The marijuana, along with paraphernalia, had been stashed inside the children's playhouse. 

Lucas Klingerman, 28, of Mount Carmel, was found to be the owner of the marijuana and paraphernalia, police say. He was charged with misdemeanors of possession of small amount of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and a summary of scattering rubbish. 

Docket Sheet

