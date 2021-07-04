Williamsport, Pa. —A 29-year-old Montgomery man was arrested after officers said he sold fentanyl to a confidential informant twice.

Donovan Scott Peterson was charged with two counts each of felony manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Detective Robert Anderson said on Nov. 23 of 2020, Peterson met with the CI in the Sheetz Parking lot on Maynard Street. Detectives witnessed Peterson do a hand-to-hand deal with the CI for .3 grams of fentanyl. On Dec. 15, Detectives said Peterson sold $140 worth of fentanyl to the CI through a similar deal.

Peterson’s bail was set at $40,000 monetary. He was detained to the Lycoming County Prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 6.