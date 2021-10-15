Berwick, Pa. —A Bloomsburg woman alerted police to a possible car theft when she explained a person had not returned her vehicle.

George Christopher Kinzer, 55, of Bloomsburg was charged with second-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after police said he failed to return the car.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Kinzer was given the vehicle on Aug. 15 with the knowledge it would have to be returned on Sept. 9. Kinzer failed to return the vehicle.

On Sept. 16, officers were told a person was coming from Maryland to pick up the car on Sept. 17. Officer Brandon Batiuk of the South Centre Township Police Department spoke with Kinzer, who allegedly reassured him the car would be dropped off at the station at approximately 4 p.m.

Kizner was contacted by officers at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and finally one more time later in the evening after he failed to show up at the station. Batiuk said during the last conversation, Kinzer told officers to stop harassing him before hanging the phone up.

