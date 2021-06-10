Lock Haven, Pa. — A Clinton County man was charged after police said they caught him as he attempted to break into City Hall in downtown Lock Haven.

Officers said Lyric Matthew Wynn, 20, of Lock Haven told officers he, “wanted his drugs back.” According to a report, officers previous confiscated the narcotics.

Authorities said Wynn damaged three electronic card readers and two doors as he attempted to gain entry into the building.

Wynn was charged with first-degree felony criminal attempt—burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and two second-degree misdemeanors of institutional vandalism and resisting arrest along with three summary offenses.

Records show Wynn is being held at the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 15.