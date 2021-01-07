Mansfield, Pa. – Charges were filed against a Tioga County man after his dogs went onto a neighbor’s property and injured animals.

Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield were dispatched on Jan. 4 to a property at 295 Erway Road, Covington Township, for a reported dog law violation. Two “pitbull” type dogs belonging to Jon Bowers, 62, had entered a victim’s property and injured their ducks, according to state police.

“This occurred as a result of the arrestee failing to confine his dogs to his property,” wrote Trooper Timothy Burke in the police report.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Tiffany Cummings.