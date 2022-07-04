Hughesville, Pa. — A man in Hughesville stripped his vehicle and sold it for parts after defaulting on his vehicle loan and telling the lender it had been stolen.

Kyle W. Keiser, 35, now faces felony theft charges after the lender, PALCO Federal Credit Union in Muncy, contacted police.

State police at Montoursville say Keiser had not made payments on a 2012 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali pickup truck since 2020 when the vehicle was reported stolen in West Virginia. An official at the credit union told police they found out the vehicle had been recovered and brought back to Pennsylvania by Keiser in October 2020.

The credit union had been trying to locate the vehicle since then, due to having a lien on it. In May, a skip tracer was sent to Keiser’s residence and found that the vehicle was partially stripped of valuable parts and unusable, according to the affidavit written by Trooper William Davis III. Skip tracers are professional trackers who are used to locate people that often owe a debt.

Pictures taken by the skip tracer showed that the bed, front fenders, hood, wheels and tires, interior, and bumpers were missing from the vehicle. The vehicle was removed from the property on May 20.

Davis interviewed Keiser several weeks later, who said the vehicle broke down as he was driving it home in 2020 after it was recovered in West Virginia. Keiser towed it the rest of way home and reportedly removed aftermarket parts from the vehicle. Keiser claimed he replaced those parts with stock parts in an effort to recoup money to help pay down his loan, Davis wrote.

Keiser told Davis that multiple people had asked for parts from the vehicle, so he began selling them since he estimated he still owed $15,000 on the loan. The parts were sold to at least 10 different people through online marketplace and forum pages.

Though Keiser received $6,000 for the parts, he told Davis at the time of the interview that he only had a couple thousand he could put toward the loan.

Keiser was arraigned on the charges on June 30. District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $10,000 unsecured.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.