Bloomsburg, Pa. – A Bloomsburg man was charged with five misdemeanors after two separate domestic incidents that forced neighbors to call the police.

On April 27, neighbors called police when an argument between two men appeared to become physical.

Bloomsburg Police Department Patrolmen Bradley Sharrow identified Seven Christopher Cave, 39, of Bloomsburg as one of the men in the argument.

A partial video of the incident showed Cave yelling at another person and threatening to “start a war.”

Cave was charged with two first-degree misdemeanors of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and terroristic threats to cause serious public inconvenience. He was also charged with a third-degree misdemeanor of harassment.

In an incident Bloomsburg officers said took place on May 4, Cave is accused of threatening to “blow” a woman’s head off. According to the report, a witness on scene said Cave threatened to kill three separate people at the residence.

Officers said it was discovered Cave kept a firearm at a friend’s home located near the residence. The witness said Cave had an extensive criminal past and was frequently at his friend’s home with access to the firearm.

Cave was charged with two counts each of first-degree terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and third-degree misdemeanor harassment. Cave is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.

Court records show Cave is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 20 at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Russell Lawton.