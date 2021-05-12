Bradford County, Pa. — When Pennsylvania State Troopers arrived at 23824 Route 220 Apartment 2, they could hear a verbal disagreement.

Troopers said the argument was between an adult and juvenile about acting disruptively. According to the report, a physical scuffle ensued.

A video was reviewed on scene by officers. Troopers said in the video Thomas Walter Darrow, 40, of Ulser Township was seen striking the juvenile twice in the face.

Darrow struck the juvenile in the head before leaving the kitchen area of the apartment, according to authorities. Troopers said a verbal exchange continued between the juvenile and another adult before Darrow returned to the room and struck the juvenile again.

Darrow left the apartment before Troopers arrived but was located a half hour later by authorities.

Darrow was charged with second-degree simple assault and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Both charges were misdemeanors. He was also given a summary offense of harassment.

Darrow was initially given $50,000 monetary bail, but that was reduced on May 3 to $25,000. He posted bail through a professional bondsman, according to court records.