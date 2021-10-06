Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is being held on $50,000 monetary bail after authorities said he sent pictures of himself fully exposed to a juvenile.

Over the course of two days in Nov. of 2020, Old Lycoming Township Police said Maxwell Joseph Derenzis, 27, of Williamsport sent several explicit photographs of himself to a minor through the social media application Snapchat.

Derenzis allegedly sent a photo of himself posing while exposed with the message “still underage” after the accuser told him she was 13. According to officer Michael Engel, Derenzis, who used the alias “Landon Boswell” on social media, told the accuser “Good do it” when they told him the police were going to be contacted.

Officers said they investigated after being informed of the messages and pictures. Engel said Snapchat was contacted, which led to the discovery of Derenzis being the owner of the account.

Derenzis was arrested on Oct. 2 and placed into custody at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. with Judge William Solomon.

Derenzis is facing four separate third-degree felonies that include distribution of explicit materials to a minor, open lewdness, obscene and other sexual materials and performances, and criminal use of a communications facility. Along with the felonies, Derenzis also faces a first-degree misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors and third-degree misdemeanor open lewdness.

Docket sheet