Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man was charged after he was caught playing with a taser, or stun gun, in his parked truck.

On May 9, police received a report that Harry Sylvanus Grace III, 57, was sitting in his pickup truck along Creek Road in Monroe Township playing with a taser.

When Trooper Brian Smyers of state police at Selinsgrove arrived, Grace was standing outside of the truck with the driver's side door open. Smyers asked him to remove his hand from his coat pocket, which he did. Grace then pointed to his right side and told Smyers he had a taser.

Smyers noted that Grace seemed paranoid and said that construction people were following him, according to the affidavit.

Smyers confiscated the taser which was a black TW-10 stun gun. Smyers told Grace the weapon was confiscated since it was considered a prohibited offensive weapon.

Although state law says it's illegal to own an electronic weapon, it also allows them to be used for self-defense.

Grace was charged with a misdemeanor of possessing a prohibited offensive weapon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.