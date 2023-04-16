Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Kulpmont man was allegedly high on marijuana when he went through a DUI checkpoint with brass knuckles in his possession.

Trooper Samuel Kuhns of state police at Selinsgrove says Steve David Wondoloski, 41, was stopped on Feb. 19 at a sobriety checkpoint on N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township. Wondoloski showed signs of impairment and admitted to police that he had smoked marijuana an hour prior.

When troopers patted Wondoloski down, they found brass knuckles in his rear pants pocket, a THC vape pen, and a homemade tin foil smoking device in his front pants pocket. Police also found a white powdery substance in Wondoloski's wallet, which was determined to be methamphetamines, according to Kuhns.

Wondoloski's breath smelled of alcohol. He told police he drank two rum and colas earlier that evening. Wondoloski was taken for a blood draw and results showed he had .33% blood alcohol content level, as well as THC and methamphetamine in his system, Kuhns wrote in the affidavit.

Misdemeanor charges of DUI, drug possession, and make/repairs of offensive weapons were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.

Docket Sheet

