Lewisburg, Pa. — A man was arrested after he was caught naked in bed with a 15-year-old girl in Union County.

Justin Gregory Covert, 21, of Shamokin, was caught by the girl's father in the girl's bedroom at a Kelly Township home the night of July 25. Covert got out of the bed and jumped naked out of the bedroom window onto the roof, according to Trooper James Nestico of state police at Milton. Covert then ran down the road.

The girl told police during an interview that Covert had been to her house on at least three occasions that week and that they had engaged in sexual acts, Nestico wrote in the affidavit. Covert knew that she was 15, the girl told police.

Covert was charged with felonies of aggravated indecent assault against someone under age 16, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and misdemeanor indecent assault of someone under age 16. District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe set bail at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17 at Rowe's office in Lewisburg.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.