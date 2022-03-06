Lewisburg, Pa. – A car dealership employee caught a Hughesville man in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Louis T. Mercantino III, 27, now faces misdemeanor charges of theft and receiving stolen property. According to the arrest affidavit, Mercantino was seen the morning of Oct. 11, 2021, cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Blaise Alexander dealership on Route 45 in East Buffalo Township.

An employee at the dealership spotted Mercantino in the lot lying underneath a Ford F150 pickup truck. He allegedly was using a blue reciprocating saw to cut out the catalytic converter.

When Mercantino got up, he realized the employee saw him. Mercantino then got into a green pickup truck that was parked in the lot and took off with the catalytic converter in tow, according to the affidavit. The employee was able to get the registration plate of the truck and contacted Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

Corporal Travis Burrows began an investigation. Through sources, Burrows found that Mercantino was suspected of multiple thefts of catalytic converters in the area. On Dec. 2, Mercantino was taken into custody for a probation violation and was taken to Milton Borough Police for an interview.

Police questioned Mercantino about the alleged catalytic converter thefts and showed him photos from the scenes of several thefts, as well as photos of him allegedly selling the catalytic converters to salvage yards.

A search warrant was served on Mercantino’s residence, where police found the entire basement floor covered with mufflers, pipes, and metal from different vehicles and machines, Burrows wrote. Multiple cutting tools, including a blue reciprocating saw, also were found. Burrows described the basement as a “chop shop for metal parts.”

Mercantino was arraigned on Feb. 17 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. A preliminary hearing is set for March 24.

