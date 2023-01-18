Muncy, Pa. — A man who attempted to break into vehicles was later found hiding in a homeowner's basement in Muncy Township, police say.

Runell Lewis Hairston, 30, of Williamsport, was charged with three felony counts of criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft following his apprehension the morning of Jan. 10.

Muncy Township Police Officer Christopher McKibben says it started when he was dispatched to McDonald's near Lycoming Mall for a report of a man attempting to get into vehicles at the drive-thru.

By the time police arrived, Hairston had fled. A McDonald's employee told police he was last seen in a wooded area north of the restaurant, McKibben wrote in the affidavit.

Police canvassed the area but could not locate Hairston. An hour later, McKibben received a call about a man hiding in horse barn at the 1200 block of Pond Road. The homeowner, who has cameras on his property, received an alert on his cell phone that someone went into the barn.

McKibben and Chief Dorman of Muncy Borough Police searched the property but didn't find Hairston. A short time later, police were dispatched to a home at the 1700 block of Pond Road for a report of a man who entered a homeowner's garage.

Dorman found Hairston a short time later hiding in the bilco doors of the basement at the home at the 1700 block of Pond Road. As police took Hairston into custody, he threw a key ring with several keys on it including a Toyota key, McKibben wrote.

McKibben traced the vehicle keys to a homeowner at the 1100 block of Pond Road. The homeowner told police someone had broken into his truck and removed contents including a small amount of cash.

This is not the first time Hairston has been charged for theft incidents. In September, Hairston was arrested for taking a woman's handbag and allegedly threatening her with a knife.

Hairston was arraigned last week at the Muncy office of District Judge William C. Solomon who set bail at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Docket Sheet

