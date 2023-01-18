Muncy, Pa. — Police say a Muncy man was caught attempting to lure a boy he thought was 15 years old to have sexual relations with him.

The arrest of Brian David Hess, 50, happened after a Milton man who was attempting to catch predators pretended to be a 15-year-old boy on the app.

Donald Kizer began messaging Hess on the GROWLR app on Jan. 11, under the guise of a teenage boy. GROWLR is described as a dating app similar to Tinder that is geared toward the LGBTQ+ community. Kizer saw Hess's profile and reached out, said Chief James Dorman of Muncy Borough Police.

Hess allegedly exchanged messages with Kizer discussing explicit acts that he wanted to do. According to Dorman's affidavit, Kizer told Hess that he was 15. During the text exchange, Hess allegedly sent two nude images to Kizer. The two made a plan to meet at a location in Muncy that evening, police said.

When Hess arrived at the location, he was greeted by Kizer who revealed he had posed as the 15-year-old boy. Kizer began filming the encounter on Facebook Live. When Kizer asked Hess why he would want to have sexual relations with a 15-year-old, he denied the allegations, Dorman wrote in the affidavit.

Kizer reported the incident to police and provided the message exchange between himself and Hess.

Hess was charged with felony criminal attempt of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of someone under 16, criminal attempt solicitation, criminal attempt corruption of minors, and criminal use of communication facility. On-call district magistrate Denise L. Dieter set bail at $100,000 during his arraignment.

Hess was committed to Lycoming County Prison and awaits a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 20 at the Muncy magisterial office.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.