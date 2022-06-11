Lewis Township, Pa. — A New Jersey man who was traveling on Interstate 80 in Union County was charged after police stopped the vehicle and found three bags of crack cocaine and four bricks of heroin.

According to Trooper Christopher Isbitski of the state police central canine unit, he pulled over a vehicle on June 1 in which Nyjuane Kelly, 39, of Irvington, was a passenger. During the traffic stop on I-80 in Lewis Township, Isbitski made contact with Kelly and noted “numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed,” according to the affidavit.

The men gave consent to a search and Ibitski found the narcotics in the vehicle, which Kelly admitted were his.

Kelly received four felony charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor possession charge. On-call District Judge John H. Reed arraigned Kelly and set bail at $300,000.

Docket Sheet

