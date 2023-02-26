CHARGED_Generic_2023

Police badge and handcuffs

 Canva

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say an allegedly intoxicated man urinated in the parking lot of Monroe Marketplace and then passed out in his car. 

Lukas Auker, 44, of Selinsgrove, was parked near the Ross store at the shopping center in Monroe Township shortly before 1 a.m. Feb. 14. Someone reported that Auker urinated in the parking lot and then got into the driver's seat of his car and passed out. The stores at the shopping center were closed at the time. 

Police responded to the scene and determined that Auker was intoxicated. He was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw. 

Charges are pending through the office of District Judge John H. Reed. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.