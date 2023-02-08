Theft_generic_handcuffs_2023

Theft charges

 Canva

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say a 21-year-old man who had been stealing alcohol from the Sheetz store's Beer Cave was caught last week. 

Connor Walker, of Williamsport, had taken alcohol on several occasions between Jan. 5 and Feb. 1, according to Trooper Kunkle. 

But on Feb. 1, he was caught walking out of the Beer Cave with a six-pack of Mike's Hard Freeze and a bucket of Fireball. Walker had concealed the alcohol in his bookbag. 

When police took him into custody they found another chargeable offense - Walker had a grinder for marijuana in his bookbag. 

Walker was charged with one count felony retail theft, summaries of retail theft, and a misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia. 

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13 at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman. 

Docket Sheet

Court Summary 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.