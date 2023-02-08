Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say a 21-year-old man who had been stealing alcohol from the Sheetz store's Beer Cave was caught last week.

Connor Walker, of Williamsport, had taken alcohol on several occasions between Jan. 5 and Feb. 1, according to Trooper Kunkle.

But on Feb. 1, he was caught walking out of the Beer Cave with a six-pack of Mike's Hard Freeze and a bucket of Fireball. Walker had concealed the alcohol in his bookbag.

When police took him into custody they found another chargeable offense - Walker had a grinder for marijuana in his bookbag.

Walker was charged with one count felony retail theft, summaries of retail theft, and a misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13 at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

