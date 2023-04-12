Allenwood, Pa. — A Lewisburg man allegedly sold methamphetamines twice at an Allenwood gas station and once at his Lewisburg home.

An undercover state trooper filed charges against Alfred Joseph Iezzi, Jr. after he observed the narcotics sales. A confidential informant set up the first sale on Feb. 1 by messaging Iezzi, also known as "Junior," on Facebook Messenger. The informant requested an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine, the trooper wrote in the affidavit.

The two agreed to meet at the Sunoco gas station on Route 15 in Gregg Township. The trooper drove the informant there in an undercover vehicle and watched as the informant got into Iezzi's car and completed the sale. The informant came back with a cigarette pack containing a plastic sandwich bag with 3 grams of methamphetamine, the trooper wrote.

For the second sale on Feb. 7, the informant went to Iezzi's home at 1422 W. Market Street in East Buffalo Township. The trooper drove to the home and watched the informant go inside the residence and come out with a cigarette pack with roughly 4 grams or $110 of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

On March 22, the trooper decided to text Iezzi to request an ounce of methamphetamine. The two agreed to meet the next day at the Sunoco in Gregg Township for a purchase price of $650. Iezzi brought him a package covered in electrical tape and advised the methamphetamines he brought were "oily" and he could need special instructions if snorting or injecting.

The trooper wrote in the affidavit that the oily substance did not test positive for methamphetamine. The purchases from the first two sales tested positive for methamphetamine.

Felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, and related charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch. Iezzi remains in Union County Prison in lieu of $125,000 bail.

