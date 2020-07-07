Trout Run, Pa. – A Florida man is in jail for allegedly entering a woman’s camper Saturday night and raping her, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Police said Nicholas Orion Mitstifer, 20, of Palm Beach Gardens, entered the woman’s camper shortly after 11 p.m. while she was sleeping in Lewis Township, Lycoming County. Mitstifer then got undressed and was completely naked, according to the arrest affidavit. He “proceeded to climb on top of her as she tried to push him off several times,” Trooper Jonathan Thompson wrote in the affidavit.

Another man walked into the camper as Mitstifer assaulted the woman, according to the affidavit. The woman repeatedly refused Mitstifer’s advances and declined to take a shower with him when he asked.

She told police Mitstifer was impaired and had a hard time maintaining his balance.

The woman was eventually able to push and shove Mitstifer out of the camper, and threw his boxer shorts out the door behind him, according to the affidavit.

Police found Mitstifer at his father’s home the next day and observed red marks and scratches on his chest.

Mitstifer was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with two felony counts each of rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated assault without consent, one felony count of burglary, and related misdemeanor charges.

Mitstifer was arraigned in front of District Magistrate Jerry C. Lepley and was remanded to Lycoming County Jail in lieu of $95,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in front of District Magistrate William C. Solomon is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 15.

