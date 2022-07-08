Selinsgrove, Pa. — Police arrested a man last week in Snyder County after he broke into a MOD Pizza restaurant and stole an employee tip jar.

According to State police at Selinsgrove, Michael Larsen, 36, of Catskill, N.Y., broke into the building shortly before 11:45 p.m. July 2. The restaurant at 2192 N. Susquehanna Trail was closed at the time. The burglary alarm went off and police responded, but Larsen had fled by the time they arrived.

Larsen was found on July 3 when police saw him walking on S. Old Trail, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Derek Gill. Police recognized Larsen from encountering him the prior evening at Turkey Hill for a drunk and disorderly conduct incident.

As police took Larsen into custody, he resisted and had to be physically restrained. A trooper secured the stolen money from Larsen’s person. The tip jar was located a short distance away on the property of Mattress Warehouse.

Larsen was charged with one count felony burglary, misdemeanors of theft, resisting arrest, loitering, and a summary of criminal mischief. Larsen was arraigned in front of District Judge John H. Reed who set bail at $75,000 monetary. He remains in Snyder County Prison.

Docket Sheet

