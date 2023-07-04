Lewisburg, Pa. — A Northumberland man who was recently released from prison is incarcerated again after he allegedly stole a vehicle and broke into a hotel room in East Buffalo Township.

When police arrived at the scene of the Relax Inn on June 15, they encountered Blake Alexander Dunbar, 29, outside with only a towel covering the lower half of his body. Dunbar told police he broke into room 112 through the rear window and took a shower, according to the affidavit written by Patrolman Caleb Gehman of Buffalo Valley Police Department. Dunbar admitted to police he had used methamphetamine.

Police had responded to the hotel a short time after Dunbar called them to say he had stolen a white Town and Country Chrysler van. Dunbar told police his location at the hotel and said he was going to barricade himself in the room, Gehman wrote. Police at the scene located the van behind the Freedom Towing office building.

Dunbar was taken into custody and charged with felony burglary, criminal trespass, and misdemeanors of drug use and possession. Separate charges were filed by state police at Milton for the vehicle theft. District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg set bail at $5,000 for each case. Dunbar remains in Union County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing set for July 27.

Gehman said Dunbar was recently released from prison and was on probation. Dunbar had recently served time for assault charges from 2021, according to court documents.

