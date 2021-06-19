Bloomsburg, Pa. —A Bloomsburg man is being held on $100,000 bail after authorities said he charged into a home and assaulted the owner.

Kenneth David Kile was charged with aggravated assault, burglary, and criminal trespassing. All are felonies.

Kile was also charged with two counts of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, strangulation, and recklessly endangering another person.

Police said on June 15, the accuser was assembling a baby stroller on his porch when a vehicle being operated by Kile pulled up in front of his home. According to the report, Kile spun his rear tires before he drove off.

A short time later the accuser was inside the residence when he heard a loud noise. Police said Kile made his way into the residence and began striking the homeowner with various objects in the kitchen.

According to the report, Kile grabbed the homeowner by the throat and chocked him. Authorities said he also hit the accuser over the head with a coffee mug that was later found in the kitchen.

When officers arrived at the home discovered several broken items in the kitchen. Authorities also observed lumps on the caller’s head and cuts on his hands.

Authorities said two young children were home during the time of the alleged assault.

Kile was located by authorities at his residence located at 240 East 4th Street. During an interview at the police station, officers said Kile stated he did not remember going into the victim’s home.