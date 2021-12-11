Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is being held on $85,000 bond after detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Francis Donald Beaghley, 47, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Detectives said Beaghley was contacted by a confidential informant to arrange the purchase of the substance. Beaghley allegedly met the confidential informant and exchanged $150 for 3.68 grams of methamphetamine.

Beaghley is being held at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Dec. 16 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Docket sheet