Lock Haven, Pa. — On August 26, a lawyer reached out to City Police in Lock Haven to report the theft of more than $11,000 stolen from their office.

The accuser told officers he received a phone call on Aug. 25 from a lawyer in Maryland, who claimed a man pled guilty to theft charges and attempted to pay $11,000 toward restitution. When questioned, the man allegedly said his employer advanced him the money.

Michael Todd Doubles, 49, of Renovo was charged with three third-degree felonies that included theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, and second-degree felony forgery after the discovery.

Doubles allegedly used a stamped signature to sign the check. He then took the check and had a cashier’s check created at Jersey Shore State Bank made out to his attorney.

When questioned by his employer, Doubles allegedly to him the money was out of his 401k.

A partner, who also owned the business where Doubles was employed, said he gave Doubles $550 that Doubles was supposed to put into an escrow account to pay for items. When confronted, Doubles pulled the money from his pocket and returned it, according to the report.

Doubles was given $25,000 unsecured bail and released on Sept. 1. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Frank Mills on Sept. 7 for a preliminary hearing.

