Sayre, Pa. — A large black garbage can filled with merchandise attracted the attention of Walmart Asset Protection Officers as a man allegedly attempted to leave through the front door of the store with a cart full of items, dragging the trash can behind him.

According to officer Denny Slater with the Athens Township Police Department, Andy Lee Smith, 27, of Wellsburg attempted the getaway with approximately $2,176.53 worth of electronics placed inside the trash can.

Slater said when asked for a receipt, Smith failed to produce one and told officers he paid through Walmart pay despite officers finding no record of the purchase.

Officers viewed Smith on CCTV as he placed items from the electronic department into the trash can. Smith allegedly moved to the grocery section of the store before he asked an associate if he could remove money from his account.

After being told “no,” authorities said Smith was seen walking through the self-checkout section with the trash can. Smith allegedly made no attempt to pay for the items.

Smith was charged with third-degree felony retail theft. He was released from custody after posting $40,000 monetary bail through a professional bondsman.

Docket sheet