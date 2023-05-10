Lewisburg, Pa. — A Milton man had a cart full of $256 of unpaid groceries when he attempted to leave Weis Markets in Lewisburg.

Trooper Colton Killion of state police at Milton says Jeffrey Scott Deitrick, 57, was already known to Weis loss prevention as he had stolen items there in the past. Deitrick was at the store shortly before 3 p.m. April 22 when he pushed a full cart of groceries through the floral section and attempted to leave, Killion wrote in the affidavit.

Staff was able to catch up to Deitrick and recover the stolen items. Deitrick then started screaming profanities at the staff in the parking lot. He got into his Ford F150 pickup truck and drove off at a high rate of speed, Killion wrote. Deitrick's license and registration was suspended at the time.

Store staff told Killion that a short time later, a man called the store and asked to speak to the people who had stopped him with the groceries, Killion said. He then hung up. A few minutes later, a man called again and identified himself as a police officer and mentioned an incident involving Scott Keister, who is a well-known associate of Deitrick's, Killion wrote. Police were able to trace the phone number back to Deitrick.

Deitrick was charged with misdemeanor retail theft, impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct/obscene language, and summaries of driving with a suspended license and registration. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Deitrick was previously convicted of retail theft in November 2022.

Docket Sheet

