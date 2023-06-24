Selinsgrove, Pa. — Two state troopers were injured as a man attempted to disarm one of the troopers during an arrest for a domestic disturbance.

State police at Selinsgrove say they responded on May 27 to a Penn Township home in which Corey Lee Leiby, 28, was allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. The female accuser had called emergency responders saying Leiby was "on drugs and was trying to kill her," according to the affidavit written by Trooper Brian Smyers.

Leiby started advancing toward Trooper Schall and grabbed his taser in an attempt to disarm him, Smyers wrote. Troopers had to use substantial force as Leiby resisted arrest. During the scuffle, Leiby left cuts and abrasions on the right hand, left elbow, and left knee of Trooper Geyer. Schall sustained an abrasion to his left knee, Smyers said.

Leiby was charged with felonies of aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, misdemeanors of resisting arrest, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Leiby remains committed in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz is set for Aug. 18.

Docket Sheet

