Muncy, Pa. – A man who broke into a garage at a residence in Muncy Creek Township was caught in the act and held there by the victim until police arrived.

The victim told police he pulled up to his residence the evening of March 15 and saw Jeffrey L. Prokop, 62, of Muncy, standing in an open doorway leading into his garage, according to the arrest affidavit. The doorway is attached to the residence. The victim told PSP Montoursville Trooper Aaron Edwards that the door to the garage where Prokop was standing is always locked.

When the victim confronted Prokop, he told him to stay there until police arrived, Edwards wrote. Edwards arrived shortly thereafter and observed Prokop standing where he had been told with a large flashlight and screwdriver in his possession.

Prokop was charged with felonies of burglary, criminal mischief, and a misdemeanor of possession of an instrument of crime. He was arraigned Wednesday in front of District Judge Christian D. Frey who set bail at $75,000 monetary.

Docket Sheet



