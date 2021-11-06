Berwick, Pa. — Video surveillance footage viewed by Berwick Police allegedly confirmed a story about a man attacking another person inside a hardware store.

According to an affidavit from officer Victor Guevara, the man was allegedly “playing” with money before getting aggressive with a customer.

Mikael James Yohe, 36, of Berwick allegedly lunged at the man when he attempted to take the money. According to an affidavit, a fight ensued, causing employees to call the police.

Yohe, who police said had a small cut behind his ear, was charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, one count of second-degree simple assault, and two counts of summary harassment.

Yohe allegedly tried to strangle the man and threatened to kill him several times during the fight. Yohe was also accused of shoving the person to the ground after employees attempted to break the fight up.

Guevara said he verified all the witness accounts through the store’s video surveillance system.

Currently being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail, Yohe is schedule to face Judge Richard Knecht for a preliminary hearing next week.

