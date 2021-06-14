Penns Creek, Pa. – A Middleburg man who was unhappy with the results of a race at Penns Creek Raceway in Center Township allegedly damaged another contestant’s go-kart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove, Bryan Bowersox, 33, was at the raceway on Mountain Road and Pioneer Drive the evening of June 12. He had participated in a race and was “dissatisfied with the results,” according to the police report.

Bowersox then approached the victim, who also participated in the race, “and vandalized his vehicle in a fit of rage,” wrote Trooper Gill. Bowersox was then asked to leave the raceway.

Police arrived and interviewed a witness who reportedly saw Bowersox damaging the victim’s go-kart. Damage is estimated to be worth $450.

Bowersox was charged with summary criminal mischief at the office of District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg.

