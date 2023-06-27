Sunbury, Pa. — A man who had been staying at Haven Ministries was arrested after police found out he allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Dylan Isaac Mullen, 23, now faces felony charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under 16, aggravated indecent assault with a person under 16, corruption of a minor, and misdemeanor indecent assault of a person under 16. He remains in Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Sunbury Police say they received a call on June 24 about the alleged rape at the homeless shelter located at 1043 S. Front Street in Sunbury. When Officer Aaron Doyle arrived, he spoke to several shelter residents including the child's mother and a woman who was friends with Mullen.

The woman, who was Mullen's friend, told Doyle that Mullen confessed to her that he had sex with the girl, according to the arrest affidavit. Christy Zeigler, director of the shelter, told police that the girl had told her she had consensual sex with Mullen.

When police interviewed Mullen, he admitted to having sex with the girl either on June 5 or June 12. He could not recall the exact date, according to Doyle. Mullen claimed he met the girl through another resident at the shelter and that the two had consensual intercourse, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 18 at the office of District Judge Michael P. Toomey in Sunbury.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.