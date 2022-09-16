Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Lancaster man allegedly assaulted a female student and then stole her vehicle at the campus of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove.

Selinsgrove Police say Marcus A. Harvey, 22, was staying with the accuser at her residence hall when he assaulted her on Sept. 12. Harvey then took her car keys and drove off in her Honda Accord.

Police were called when others on campus heard the accuser screaming. The accuser told police that she and Harvey had a disagreement and he locked her out of the room.

When he let her back in, Harvey demanded that she give him her car keys, according to Officer Monty Anders. When the accuser refused to give Harvey the keys, he allegedly began to assaulti her. Harvey was then able to obtain the keys and steal the accuser's vehicle, police said.

Harvey was taken into custody when he returned to the campus a short time later in the accuser's car. Anders said Harvey is not a student at the university. Anders also has a suspended driver's license.

The accuser was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of facial injuries

Felony robbery and theft charges, as well as a misdemeanor of simple assault were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. At Harvey's arraignment, Reed set bail at $75,000.

Docket Sheet

