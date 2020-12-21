Selinsgrove, Pa. – Police arrested a man wanted for an armed robbery earlier today at the Target store in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Eric S. Shingara, 36, of Liverpool, Pa., was taken into custody this evening at his residence by troopers from Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove and Newport.

Related Reading: Attempted armed robbery at Target store in Selinsgrove

Police said Shingara entered the store at 501 Marketplace Boulevard and pulled a knife on the pharmacist after demanding a prescription medication. The pharmacist told Shingara he had no access to the medication he was requesting.

Shingara then fled the scene in a gold-colored Honda CRV. Though earlier reports stated another man was with Shingar, police said they later determined Shingara acted alone.

Shingara was charged with felony counts of criminal attempt robbery and a misdemeanor of possession of an instrument of crime. He was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch. Bail was set at $30,000 monetary.

Docket Sheet