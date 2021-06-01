Old Lycoming Township, Pa. -- Officer Engel of Old Lycoming Township Police Department arrested Carl W. Caum on Saturday for access device fraud which involved illegally using a township resident’s debit card while they were in the hospital, according to police department's Facebook page.

Other charges filed against Caum include a felony of identity theft and a misdemeanor of receiving stolen property.

While serving the felony warrant at a Merrill Ave. residence, Old Lycoming Police seized a quantity of methamphetamine from Caum. Additional drug charges are pending.

Caum was arraigned by a district magistrate judge and committed to Lycoming County Prison.

Docket Sheet