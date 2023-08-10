Danville, Pa. — A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a passing driver on Interstate 80 in Montour County, state police at Milton say.

Geoffrey Nelson, 36, of Sheffield, allegedly pointed the gun at the other driver shortly after 5 p.m. Aug. 6, near mile marker 220 in Liberty Township. State police at Milton were called to the scene after the 18-year-old victim reported it.

Troopers found Nelson a short time later on I-80 in West Buffalo Township, Union County, and pulled him over.

Nelson was cited with disorderly conduct through the office of District Judge Wilt in Danville.

