Lock Haven, Pa. – A New York state man was arrested after he led police on a vehicle chase in Lock Haven, which ended when he crashed.

Joseph G. Morales, 20, of Central Islip, N.Y., was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, and summary traffic offenses. Lock Haven police said officers attempted to pull Morales over on May 3 in relation to a reported domestic incident in Renovo borough.

Morales had fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. Officers attempted to pull him over, but he led them on a chase. He crashed a short time later on Bellefonte Avenue in Lock Haven.

Morales was arraigned at the office of District Magistrate Frank P. Mills. Bail was set at $15,000.