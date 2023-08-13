McClure, Pa. — A Mifflin County man was arrested after a woman was found lying on Route 522 in Snyder County with serious injuries.

A felony warrant was issued for Samuel Smith, 43, of Reedsville, shortly after the incident occurred on June 19 in McClure. A female passenger allegedly jumped out of Smith's truck shortly before 8 a.m. that morning. Smith allegedly did not stop right away and was not found at the scene when a driver saw the body on the road and called 911.

Smith was arraigned on Tuesday at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz on a felony accident involving death or personal injury charge and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. Smith remains free on $15,000 unsecured bail.

Witnesses told police they saw a blue Ford pickup truck with a different color driver's side door traveling north on Route 522 shortly before 8 a.m. that morning. The truck reportedly had a washing machine in the bed. Two men who were sitting at picnic tables at Top Star Convenience Mart told Officer Mark Bailey they noticed that the right passenger door of the truck was partially open, according to the affidavit. A passing driver told them a short time later an unknown woman was found lying motionless in the roadway.

A witness who was traveling north on Route 522 noticed the woman's body and pulled over to check on her and call 911. The witness told Bailey she did not see anyone else at the scene at the time. When police arrived, they found a large amount of cash in $20 bills scattered down the embankment behind the guide rail toward North Brown Street, Bailey wrote.

Bailey says the woman was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Her condition at this time is unknown.

Smith, who was found near the scene, was taken into custody and transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for evaluation. Smith admitted to smoking medical marijuana that day, but did not exhibit signs of impairment, Bailey noted.

In an interview at the police station, Smith told police that the female passenger in his truck thought they were going to his mother's house in Reedsville to pick up their daughter. However, Smith turned the truck heading north on Route 522 and told the woman he was taking her to the state police barracks in Selinsgrove to surrender her for a probation warrant. That is when the woman allegedly jumped out the truck, Bailey said.

Smith reportedly admitted he did not stop the truck after the woman jumped out. When asked Smith why he didn't stop, he told Bailey he stopped at the first available pull-off. Smith then smiled and and walked out of the police station, according to the affidavit.

Smith refused to sign a petition for a mental health evaluation of the woman, claiming he did not believe she attempted suicide, Bailey wrote.

Police reviewed 911 calls from Smith, who claimed he was walking from his truck to the location where the body was. Smith told the operator the woman was "up and walking," Bailey wrote. Police also interviewed six witnesses who said they saw the woman's body lying motionless on the road.

A preliminary hearing for Smith is set for Aug. 21 at Trawitz's office.

Docket Sheet

