Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A Williamsport man was arrested last weekend for driving under the influence not once, but twice, as he went back to his vehicle after the first arrest and led police on a high-speed chase in Lycoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Joshua L. Craver, 32, was taken into custody for DUI early the morning of September 26.

Less than two hours later, state police observed him getting back into his parked vehicle off Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township. Troopers turned around and drove toward Craver’s vehicle in an attempt to stop him from driving.

Craver began driving west on I-180 and led police on a chase to U.S. Route 220 South and State Route 287, at times exceeding 100 miles per hour, according to state police.

The pursuit ended when Craver’s vehicle came to a controlled stop at the entrance of Salladasburg Elementary School on Route 287.

Craver and a front seat passenger were taken into custody without issue. The passenger was later released with no charges filed, according to state police.

Troopers found multiple open alcoholic beverages, drug paraphernalia and controlled substances in the vehicle.

Craver was arraigned in front of District Judge Christian D. Frey on a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and summary traffic offenses. Bail was set at $100,000 straight.

A preliminary hearing for Craver is set for October 12 at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

Docket Sheet