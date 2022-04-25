arrest_2021

Sullivan County, Pa. -- Police were called to a residence on Rt. 87 in Cherry Township, Sullivan County, for a check on an individual who was said to be breaking items inside a residence, according to State Police, Laporte.

On April 21 at 7:30 a.m., police found the individual, a 22-year-old male from Dushore, at the residence. Police reported taking the man into custody, but he allegedly began to resist arrest and had to be physically subdued.

Troopers reported no injuries to either party, but the individual was accused of causing in excess of $5,000 worth of damage inside the residence. 

The man was arraigned in front of Judge Jennifer Vandine, who set bail at $75,000. He's now incarcerated at Columbia County Correctional facility in lieu of bail. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.