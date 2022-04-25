Sullivan County, Pa. -- Police were called to a residence on Rt. 87 in Cherry Township, Sullivan County, for a check on an individual who was said to be breaking items inside a residence, according to State Police, Laporte.

On April 21 at 7:30 a.m., police found the individual, a 22-year-old male from Dushore, at the residence. Police reported taking the man into custody, but he allegedly began to resist arrest and had to be physically subdued.

Troopers reported no injuries to either party, but the individual was accused of causing in excess of $5,000 worth of damage inside the residence.

The man was arraigned in front of Judge Jennifer Vandine, who set bail at $75,000. He's now incarcerated at Columbia County Correctional facility in lieu of bail.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.