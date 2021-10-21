Lewisburg, Pa. – A man broke into Weis Markets in Kelly Township last weekend by using a rock to break a glass window, according to state police.

The suspect, Cody Stern, 33, of Lock Haven, was caught several hours later the morning of Oct. 17 after a resident on Verna Road in East Buffalo Township called 911 to report a male was banging on their door.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Stern broke into the store at 6901 Westbranch Highway shortly before 2:30 a.m. He then removed multiple items and fled the scene. There were employees present at the store at the time.

Among items Stern stole were a green lightweight Lewisburg Dragons jacket and a green fleece “L” cap, according to the police report.

Police units from Buffalo Valley Regional, Milton, Mifflinburg, Point Township, Watsontown, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office assisted state police with investigating and looking for the suspect.

While police were reviewing surveillance footage, they received a call at approximately 4:30 a.m. regarding the report of the male banging on the door of the Verna Road resident. Police then were able to locate Stern and determined he was the suspect who had burglarized the store, according to the police report.

Stern was taken into custody and brought to the PSP Milton barracks where he was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch on felony burglary, criminal trespass and related charges. He was remanded to Union County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.

Docket Sheet