Winfield, Pa. – A man accused of stealing a vehicle last week from a victim's driveway in Snyder County was caught and arrested for a string of vehicle thefts after he attempted to flee from police and hid in the woods.

David A. Gockley, 26, of Winfield, now faces felony charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing from officers, and related misdemeanor charges for the incident that occurred early the morning of Jan. 5 in Jackson Township.

Gockley had allegedly taken the victim's 2014 Ford Focus during the overnight hours of Jan. 4 and 5 from a driveway at the 8600 block of Route 204 in Jackson Township.

The morning of Jan. 5, PSP Selinsgrove received a report that a stolen vehicle was traveling on Tame Deer Road. When troopers responded to the scene, Gockley ditched the Ford Focus and fled on foot into the woods, according to a state police release.

PSP used helicopters to search the area and found Gockley hiding in the woods. When troopers approached him on foot, Gockley attempted to run but was apprehended.

Gockley was under the influence of controlled substances at the time, according to state police.

Gockley was arraigned in front of District Judge John Reed on Jan. 11 who set bail at $100,000 monetary.

Through investigation, police also linked Gockley to two other recent vehicle thefts in Union and Snyder counties. Gockley was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle on Dec. 31 at Front Street in New Berlin, Union County. Charges are being filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Police also linked Gockley to a vehicle theft in Jackson Township, Snyder County, after they responded to a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 28 at New Berlin Highway near Oak Tree Road in Jackson Township. The involved vehicle, a 2003 green Chevrolet Silverado, was determined to be stolen from Bucher’s Used Cars at 8387 Route 204, not far from the scene of the crash, according to state police.

Gockley was charged with a felony of theft by unlawful taking and various traffic summaries. District Judge John Reed set bail at $25,000 for the Dec. 28 incident. Gockley remains in Snyder County Jail.

Court records show that Gockley has had several theft and burglary charges in the past, including an armed robbery in 2014 at a Turkey Hill in Ashland, Schuylkill County.

