Lewisburg, Pa. — An employee at a Lewisburg hotel caught a man allegedly masturbating July 19 by the indoor pool and called police.

The employee at Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott told police they saw Allen Edward Basom, 46, of Lewisburg sitting in a lounge chair by the pool with his hands in his shorts and aggressively stroking as he was watching something on his laptop, according to Patrolman Gary Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. Basom was wearing headphones and had a bottle of some type of lubricant or skin care cream sitting next to the laptop.

The hotel manager confronted Basom and told him he could not engage in lewd activity due to the hotel having other guests and families. Basom, who was staying there at the time with his wife, was given 30 minutes to leave the hotel.

When police arrived, Basom admitted he was "watching porn" and also admitted to masturbating, according to the affidavit. Basom told Heckman that he also had engaged in the same activity at the pool four to five days prior. He also admitted to watching pornographic videos and masturbating in the hotel lobby the previous week. Basom told Heckman he had been addicted to pornographic materials since he graduated from high school, Heckman wrote.

Basom was charged with misdemeanors of open lewdness and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

