Montoursville, Pa. – A South Williamsport man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a school and a floral shop in Montoursville.

Michael Campbell, 35, now faces a second-degree felony charge of criminal trespass and a third-degree misdemeanor of criminal defiant trespass.

Police were called to Montoursville Area High School at 1:28 a.m. Oct. 13 for a report of someone attempting to enter the school. A witness reported that a male suspect dressed in black was pounding on the doors of the school, according to the arrest affidavit written by Montoursville Borough Police Officer Kurt Hockman. The suspect, later identified as Campbell, then scaled the fence at the football field and entered the complex.

When police units arrived, they could not locate Campbell on the school grounds. As they continued the search, they heard screams coming from an area southeast of the school.

Police went to the area, which was at Nevil’s Flowers at 748 Broad Street, and found Campbell attempting to enter the building through a rear door, Hockman wrote. Police also found a window screen had been removed.

Campbell was taken into custody and arraigned in front of on-call District Judge Aaron S. Biichle. He posted $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 8 at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

Docket Sheet