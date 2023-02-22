Muncy, Pa. — A man in Muncy Creek Township committed thousands of sexual crimes against children going back as far as 1992, according to state police.

Timothy Darren Stroud Sr., 54, of 448 E. Penn Street, was arrested early the morning of Feb. 22 and charged with 1,019 counts of sexual crimes, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville. Those charges include felony rape forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault, incest, and sexual assault among others.

Stroud was arraigned by District Judge Denise L. Dieter, who did not set bail due to concerns about the safety of the community. Stroud was committed to Lycoming County Prison.

Lesher says five victims were involved, ranging in age from 4 to 17 at the time the alleged abuse occurred. The incidents occurred between 1992 and 2018. Most of those victims were not aware that others were affected by Stroud's sexual abuse, Lesher said.

Police became aware of the alleged abuse after they received a call in December from an individual familiar with Stroud. The individual told police they were concerned for the those who may have been sexually assaulted by Stroud throughout their childhood.

Police conducted many interviews in the past two months and discovered that Stroud allegedly had sexual contact with the five people who were children at the time.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. March 22 at Dieter's office.

Docket Sheet

