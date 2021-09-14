Hummels Wharf, Pa. – After being arrested at a Union County hotel in July, a Sunbury man was arrested again at a motel in nearby Snyder County for possessing a large amount of narcotics.

Joseph S. Krum, 40, has been held in Snyder County Jail in lieu of $175,000 monetary bail since he was arrested at the Valley Lodge in Monroe Township on Aug. 27.

A state constable had been attempting to serve a warrant on Krum for the Union County incident from July when he called police for assistance.

Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove arrived at the motel on N. Susquehanna Trail shortly after 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

Krum broke multiple windows in the motel room and fled out a window in an effort to avoid apprehension, according to state police. State troopers caught Krum just outside of the window he escaped out of and took him into custody.

Krum was found to be in possession of a large amount of narcotics. Police later found additional drugs and paraphernalia in the motel room, according to the police report.

Third-degree felony charges of manufacture or possession with intent to deliver narcotics, flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanors of resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and other related charges were filed against Krum. A woman who was with Krum at the time, Christina Snyder, 34, of Sunbury, also was charged with possession of narcotics.

Krum awaits his preliminary hearing on Oct. 11 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed in Selinsgrove.

One month prior on July 22, police were called to the Relax Inn in East Buffalo Township, Union County, for a report of an overdose. Krum had allegedly overdosed on heroin. Once first responders revived him, he refused to give police his name, telling them instead his name was Tom Clark. Police also found narcotics in his room, and he was charged for lying to police as well as possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Krum’s case in Union County was held for court. He is now scheduled for formal arraignment on Oct. 25 in front of President Judge Michael T. Hudock.

In June, Krum had a hearing in Perry County for charges of fleeing from PSP Newport in Perry County on April 30, 2020. Krum received a third-degre felony charge of fleeing and attempting to elude police for that incident, as well as a misdemeanor of drug possession and various traffic summaries.

