Williamsport, Pa. —Police continued to crack down on suspected narcotics sellers as a Williamsport man was charged after two deals for crack and heroin were completed with a confidential informant.

Michael Anthony Benson, 40, of Williamsport was charged with two counts each of third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility and felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Agents from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office said on April 27 and May 10, Benson completed deals with a confidential informant for crack and fentanyl, respectively.

On April 27, agents said they arranged the purchase of $150 worth of crack from Benson, who was picked up and driven to a location on Hepburn Street. During the ride, Benson and the informant exchanged the narcotics and money, according to the report.

On May 10, the CI contacted Benson through Facebook to arrange the purchase of fentanyl. Agent Sarah Edkin transported the CI to meet Benson and another transaction was completed inside the car. According to the report, Benson gave the CI approximately half a gram of fentanyl in exchange for $60.

After being charged, Benson was sent to the Lycoming County Prison an held on $85,000 monetary bail, but that was changed on July 15. Benson has a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Marc Lovecchio.