Muncy, Pa. — A man who fled from police earlier this fall was taken into custody on Tuesday.

State police at Montoursville arrested Jordan M. Probst, 38, of Muncy, for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges filed on Sept. 6.

Cpl. Daniel Kozak says police responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 4:30 p.m. at a mobile home park at 1980 Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township. Troopers made contact with Probst and discovered he had a bench warrant for his arrest.

Once Probst realized police knew about the warrant, he began to yell and ran out of the mobile home, according to the affidavit. Probst ignored police's verbal commands to stop and ran through a fence onto a neighbor's property. Two troopers used a taser to attempt to take Probst into custody, Kozak said.

Once in custody, Probst made threats and assaulted both troopers. He was later transported to a hospital for treatment.

District Judge William C. Solomon arraigned Probst on Nov. 22 at set bail at $25,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2 at the Muncy magisterial office.

Docket Sheet

